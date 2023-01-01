Woman shot at club in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, Pa. — State troopers are investigating a shooting at The Diamond Club along North Keyser Avenue in Old Forge.
It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.
Officials say several people gathered in the VIP parking lot of the club, and that's where the shooting occurred.
A 34-year-old woman was shot; she is now in the hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact state police at the barracks in Dunmore.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.