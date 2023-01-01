x
Lackawanna County

Woman shot at club in Old Forge

The shooting happened just after 5 a.m. at The Diamond Club along North Keyser Avenue in the borough.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — State troopers are investigating a shooting at The Diamond Club along North Keyser Avenue in Old Forge.

It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials say several people gathered in the VIP parking lot of the club, and that's where the shooting occurred.

A 34-year-old woman was shot; she is now in the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact state police at the barracks in Dunmore.

