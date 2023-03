A Lackawanna County woman will spend months on house arrest after being charged with arson.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greenfield Township responded to reports of a car on fire on Willard road in April of 2022.

That fire spread to a nearby structure, the car was destroyed, and the structure was badly damaged.

Margaret Shafer pleaded guilty to reckless burning back in October.

She was sentenced to four months of house arrest.