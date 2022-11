It happened in Dunmore when police responded to a fight at the Sleep Inn.

DUNMORE, Pa. — A woman was sentenced for assaulting officers in Lackawanna County in 2020.

It happened when police responded to a fight at the Sleep Inn on Monahan Avenue.

Erica Reeder kicked officers and spit on them, claiming she had COVID, as they tried to put her in a patrol car.

She was sentenced to time served to 23 and a half months in prison.