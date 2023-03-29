x
Lackawanna County

Woman reported missing in Lackawanna County

Biyun Jiang, 65, was last seen in South Abington Township around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.
Credit: WNEP

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Police in Lackawanna County are looking for a missing woman.

Biyun Jiang, 65, was last seen around Burcher Street in South Abington Township around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused, according to South Abington Township police.

Anyone with information on Jiang is asked to contact police by calling 911 or by calling the South Abington Township PD at 570-586-2111.

