Woman offering free rides to the polls

SCRANTON, Pa. — On Election Day driving around the streets of Scranton, you may see an Enterprise 15 passenger van.

The van, which mainly will stay downtown, will act as a shuttle bus, taking folks to and from their local polling places for free.

Amber Viola came up with the idea after thinking about how many people struggle to get to the polls.

"I realized that not everybody has transportation and I definitely think it's something most of us take for granted. I take for granted all the time. So you know when I think about voting, in-person I'm like okay yeah I'm going to go down the street, but not everybody has the option," said Amber Viola, the organizer.

Curt Bichler is one of those people who are taking advantage of Amber's services and going to vote in person.

"I think it would be really good because a lot of people that I know are low income, that doesn't have a car or working car and they just don't go. And I don't understand like for one of these mail-in ballots, they were a little bit confusing for me," said Curt Bichler, a rider.

Mail-in and absentee ballots were other options for voting this year, Amber believes many people still want to go out and cast their vote in person.

"It is so American It is so ingrained in us to like get out that day and you know to vote at all costs," said Viola.

Remember the polls are open from 7 AM until 8 PM on November 3.

As of now, 10 people have already reserved seats for the carpooling service.