Stephanie Ruzicka faces neglect and cruelty to animal charges after police say she was keeping animals in filthy conditions in a home along Taylor Avenue.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman from Scranton is locked up after police say she purposely starved two puppies to death.

Police responded to Stephanie Ruzicka's home along Taylor Avenue earlier this week to reports of animals living in deplorable conditions.

When they arrived, they found a dog in a cage with trash and two dead puppies covered in fleas and maggots.

Ruzicka faces animal neglect and cruelty charges in Lackawanna County.