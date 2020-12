The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

A crash in Lackawanna County closed a road for a few hours on Sunday morning.

Troopers say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. along Route 502 in Spring Brook Township.

Officers believe the driver of a Chevy Impala lost control of the vehicle and swerved into oncoming traffic before crashing into a rock cliff and rolling over.

A woman was taken to a nearby hospital but there's no word yet on her condition.

State police believe speed was a factor.