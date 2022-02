Police say the 67-year-old victim was trying to cross Wyoming Avenue near St. Peter's Cathedral.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman is in the hospital with head injuries, after being struck by a car in downtown Scranton.

It happened on Wednesday morning.

Police say the 67-year-old victim was trying to cross Wyoming Avenue near St. Peter's Cathedral.

A witness told police that the driver had a green light.

The crash in Scranton remains under investigation.