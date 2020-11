The fire sparked around 9:30 a.m. at the place on Meridian Avenue in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Flames damaged a house Saturday morning in Lackawanna County.

The fire sparked around 9:30 a.m. at the place on Meridian Avenue in Scranton.

When crews arrived at the scene flames were shooting out from the front of the building.

One woman was home at the time of the fire but got out okay.

She is being helped by the American Red Cross.