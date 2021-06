The wreck happened Saturday night in Jefferson Township.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A woman has died following a crash in Lackawanna County.

It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on Route 247 in Jefferson Township, near Moosic Lakes.

According to the coroner, Betty Ann Teehan, 62, of Milford, was a passenger on a motorcycle. The motorcycle collided with a side-by-side UTV and the Teehan was thrown off. She suffered multiple traumatic injuries.