SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Scranton Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. along the North Scranton Expressway near the Oak Street Exit.

Police say the woman's car went off the road and rolled over several times.

She died later at the hospital.

Police are investigating what led to this crash in Scranton.