Van crashes into fence, hits house

Officials say a woman panicked and hit the gas in Lackawanna County.

JERMYN, Pa. — Officials say an elderly woman caused a bit of damage after driving through a fence in Lackawann County.

The wreck happened just before 3:00 Sunday afternoon at a home along Gibson Street in Jermyn.

Police on scene say an 83-year-old woman, panicked, hit the gas, and drove through her neighbor's fence.

The van she was driving then scraped the neighbor's house and hit a parked car.