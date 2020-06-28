Van crashes into fence, hits house

JERMYN, Pa. — Officials say an elderly woman caused a bit of damage after driving through a fence in Lackawann County.
The wreck happened just before 3:00 Sunday afternoon at a home along Gibson Street in Jermyn.
Police on scene say an 83-year-old woman, panicked, hit the gas, and drove through her neighbor's fence.
The van she was driving then scraped the neighbor's house and hit a parked car.
The woman was taken to the hospital for some minor injuries and is expected to be okay following the wreck in Lackawann County.