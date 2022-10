Police say she threw a kitchen knife at the husky because it was in her SUV.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman is behind bars accused of throwing a knife at a dog Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Rikki Pate threw a kitchen knife at the husky because it was in her open SUV along Alder Street in the city.

Pate is facing animal cruelty charges.

The dog was taken to an emergency vet, where it is being treated for its injuries.