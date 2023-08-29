Woman charged after gunfire in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is locked up after gunfire outside her home in Luzerne County.
State police say Bridgett Brosius, 48, of Ross Township, fired shots near her husband and 11-year-old son in a dispute outside a home on Dobson Road. It happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Brosius told troopers that during the argument, she yelled for their son to get out and fired a shot, and the boy ran off.
Troopers said they found evidence of shots fired in the driveway and in the woods toward where the 11-year-old son ran to escape the gunfire.
Brosius is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, harassment, and endangering the welfare of children.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.