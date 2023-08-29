x
Woman charged after gunfire in Luzerne County

Troopers say the woman fired a gun near her husband and son during an argument Sunday in Ross Township.
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is locked up after gunfire outside her home in Luzerne County.

State police say Bridgett Brosius, 48, of Ross Township, fired shots near her husband and 11-year-old son in a dispute outside a home on Dobson Road. It happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Brosius told troopers that during the argument, she yelled for their son to get out and fired a shot, and the boy ran off.

Troopers said they found evidence of shots fired in the driveway and in the woods toward where the 11-year-old son ran to escape the gunfire.

Brosius is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, harassment, and endangering the welfare of children.

