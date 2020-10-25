Woman arrested after exposing herself to police

Erica Reeder allegedly became unruly and kicked officers.

DUNMORE, Pa. — A woman who exposed herself to police officers who responded to an apparent fight is locked up in Lackawanna County.



Dunmore police were sent to the Sleep Inn on Monahan Avenue early Saturday morning.

They say Erica Reeder became unruly and kicked officers as they tried to put her in the patrol car.

She's also accused of spitting on them, claiming she has COVID-19.