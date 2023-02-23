x
Lackawanna County

Woman accused of theft from family business in Lackawanna County

Investigators said the thefts from the family-owned business began in March 2017 and continued until September 2022.
OLD FORGE, Pa. — A woman from Lackawanna County is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a business owned by her parents.

Police say Diana Fetchen, 30, wrote 98 checks to herself from the account of Fetchen Sheet Metal in Old Forge, totaling nearly $270,000.

Fetchen worked as an office manager and bookkeeper at the business her parents owned but was fired late last year.

Investigators said the thefts began in March 2017 and continued until September 2022.

Fetchen faces theft, forgery, and related offenses.

