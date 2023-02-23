Woman accused of theft from family business in Lackawanna County

Investigators said the thefts from the family-owned business began in March 2017 and continued until September 2022.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A woman from Lackawanna County is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a business owned by her parents.

Police say Diana Fetchen, 30, wrote 98 checks to herself from the account of Fetchen Sheet Metal in Old Forge, totaling nearly $270,000.

Fetchen worked as an office manager and bookkeeper at the business her parents owned but was fired late last year.

Fetchen faces theft, forgery, and related offenses.