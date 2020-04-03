Winter withdrawal over for Scranton ice cream shop

Main Ave. Ice Cream in Scranton had its opening day Wednesday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — After the winter that never really was, it is now time to move on to spring for an ice cream shop in Scranton. As soon as it was announced on Facebook over the weekend that Wednesday would be opening day for Main Ave. Ice Cream, folks started to plan accordingly.

"I knew that whatever I was doing today, this was first on the list. I'm telling you the truth, that's the truth," said Emilie Deiter, Scranton.

Others did not have it marked on their calendar but got very lucky just driving by.

"We were coming back from the city and my husband said, 'Let's just go by the ice cream store. Maybe they are open,' never thinking they would be. I read the sign 'Open Wednesday' and I said, 'Oh, my God, today is Wednesday!" said Peg Davis, Newton.

Employees at Main Ave. Ice Cream say they typically open in the beginning of March, and after so many really warm days, they just could not wait any longer.

"I'm so excited to have everyone back, see all the friendly faces, all the regulars and just see how everyone's winter went," said Assistant Manager Alana Lovinger.

Main Ave Ice Cream and the iconic cow out front have been a Scranton staple for more than 20 years.

"This is one my favorite days of the year when this ice cream shop opens. I'm here every opening day," Deiter said.

Even though it hasn't been all that impressive of a season, customers here still say they have gone through a winter withdrawal without their Main Ave soft serve.

"That's what I said. We come down almost every day from Newton, just to get out and come here," said Davis.

And as we've become accustomed to with the month of March in Northeastern Pennsylvania, a big snowstorm still isn't necessarily out of the question.

"If there is a snowstorm, we'll deal with it. We've dealt with a lot of weather over the past couple of decades they've been open. We've worked with no power. We're workers. We're going to serve the community," said Lovinger.