Winter market kicks off in Lackawanna County

A holiday market is welcoming shoppers this weekend on courthouse square in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Lackawanna Winter Market is underway on courthouse square in Scranton with 50 small businesses taking part.

Organizers hope the event will encourage people to shop local this holiday season.

"This event has been inspired by those European Christmas markets because they're so cozy and beautiful, and you're outdoors, and it's frosty. Hopefully not too frosty," said Maureen McGuigan, Lackawanna County Director of Arts & Culture.

Organizers are ringing in the holiday season by lighting the courthouse Christmas tree at 6 p.m. Friday night.

The winter market is open until 9 p.m. Friday night, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Lackawanna County.