Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Roller Derby hosts Halloween Fest

The Wilkes-Barre Scranton Roller Derby held its 7th annual Halloween Fest Saturday in Lackawanna County.

MOOSIC, Pa. — The oddities and alternative flea market was held at the Roller Derby Factory on Birney Avenue in Moosic and featured more than 60 vendors with spooky treats and ghoulish crafts.

In addition to having some fall fun with costume contests, crafts, and games, organizers hope this provides a closer look at the sport of roller derby.

"We have a lot of people who feel roller derby is aggressive and, you know, negative and all this, but bringing them into our space and let them show that we are welcoming, we're a family. We have open doors to anybody," said Sydney Smith-Sense, Wilkes-Barre Scranton Roller Derby.

If you want to learn more about roller derby, head to their website by clicking here.