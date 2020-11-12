Wilkes-Barre man arrested for May home invasion

The burglary and assault occurred on May 19 of 2020.

MOOSIC, Pa. — On May 19, 2020, the Moosic Borough Police Department investigated a burglary and assault at a home on Birney Avenue in Moosic.

One person was home at the time of the invasion and was injured.

According to officials, United States Marshal Martin J. Pane arrested Tyrone Lancaster, 38, of Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

As a result of their investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Lancaster for offenses of burglary, aggravated assault, weapon offenses, and other offenses.

Attempts to located Lancaster were unsuccessful and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him.

According to officials, at around 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, members of the task force arrested Lancaster at a home in Scranton.

He was then turned over to the Moosic Borough Police Department.