Wild weather whips through parts of area

The strong storms that passed through Scranton Tuesday afternoon caused quite a mess.

SCRANTON, Pa. — In the early afternoon, driving in downtown Scranton became very difficult. Heavy downpours made it tough to see past the car in front of you.

The Newswatch 16 Scranton crew decided to wait out the storm at Sheetz on Seventh Avenue, and we caught the storm on our live truck's dashcam.

Right as this cluster of lightning came through, the staff at Scranton Animal Hospital on Providence Road saw a big flash of light, then heard cracking and sizzling inside the building.

"Evacuate the building, get the pets out safely," Timothy Bufford said. "Doc was in the middle of surgery, so it made things definitely difficult."

While staff members herded dogs into cars, the Scranton Fire Department came to check out the building. They couldn't find any evidence of a direct lightning hit, but officials say it must have been a close call.

A few blocks away on West Olive Street, the aftermath of the storm was a little less surprising.

Stanley Wilkins says he can always count on one thing after a heavy rain.

"What car and how many are going to get stuck under the bridge today?"

On this particular day, it was a minivan stuck in the floodwaters under the railroad bridge. Wilkins was able to get his SUV through the water to get the driver out.

A city street sweeper then came through to help unclog the storm drains.

"Every time it rains, all of the road debris gets hung up in the grates in the street and clogs the drain, and that's why it always floods," Wilkins said. "It's an inherent problem."