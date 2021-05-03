Why was Eileen Dougherty let out of jail early?

She was arrested last year for abuse of a care-dependent person. While under house arrest, she allegedly stabbed her fiancé to death on Wednesday night.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Eileen Dougherty spent a little over a month behind bars this past winter before she allegedly stabbed her fiancée to death on Wednesday night.

Her previous offense - abusing a mentally challenged woman in her care while she worked at a group home for adults with disabilities.

She and her partner videotaped themselves throwing wet towels at the victim's head and throwing pieces of chicken in a dark basement and under a toilet before instructing the victim to fetch the chicken and eat it.

When asked, "Do you think she should've been let out of prison after a month?" Dougherty's neighbor Elizabeth Shaffern said, "No. Because that's a crime that you should pay for, I know it's hard with COVID and trying to keep people apart, but no, I don't think that's a crime that should be dismissed so easily."

Dougherty was sentenced to 8 to 23 months in prison last November. Her attorney then asked the judge to reconsider her sentence. He did, and she was released from prison at the end of December. She was serving a 6-month house arrest sentence at a home on Delaware Street in Scranton at the time of the stabbing.

So why was Dougherty let out of jail early? We asked Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell. While he couldn't comment on the specifics of the case, he did say this:

"Not just locally, but across the state, there has been a movement to release inmates earlier, often driven by COVID concerns, often individuals taking advantage of the situation. But an attempt to place conditions on individuals that would guard the public safety, but clearly it's not as punitive, and it's not as protective as someone serving time in jail."

Newswatch 16 asked, "It sounds like you don't agree with that push?"

Powell responded, "You know I think sentences, when made, are appropriate, and they should be abided by."

Dougherty's defense attorney for the abuse case says she believes her client's release was not due to COVID concerns or a statewide push to get inmates out of prisons.

She believes the judge took into account the fact that Dougherty had no prior criminal history.

According to the Scranton Times-Tribune, Dougherty told the judge in December that she realized she had done something terrible and was working every day to build herself into something better.