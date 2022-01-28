Who qualifies for a fourth COVID shot?

Are you eligible for a fourth COVID vaccine? Millions of Americans are right now. Newswatch 16 stopped by a pharmacy in downtown Scranton to learn more.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The CDC says yes, there are people who should be rolling up their sleeves to get a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Millions actually, Dr. Tim Friel from Lehigh Valley Health Network says adults with weak immune systems have more of an infection risk and should get one.

"When we start talking about recommending that fourth shot I think everyone is starting to think, oh boy, they are moving forward and authorizing everyone to get a fourth shot. This fourth dose is really targeted at those who are immunocompromised who needed a three-dose series to complete the primary series. Five months later, they need to get that initial shot," said Dr. Friel.

Dr. Friel says the CDC first recommended fourth shots for immunocompromised people in October.

About 7 million Americans fall into this category. People with chronic diseases or those on treatments for certain illnesses often have weaker immune systems.

Talk to your doctor if you're not sure.

Doctors say most other Americans are fine with two shots and a booster.

NAME:((Friel))

"We are not recommending folks to get a fourth shot if they completed their primary series and then got boosted after five months. Those three shots right now meet the recommendations and are providing great protection," said Dr. Friel.

At Sheely's in downtown Scranton, pharmacists are offering that fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, you must make sure that you are eligible.

You don't need a doctor's note, but you do need an appointment.

"If you qualify for the fourth dose you can come to Sheely's, check the CDC website or department of health. Call your doctor or pharmacist and we can help you determine if you qualify for the fourth dose," said Amy Cadden, Pharmacist at Sheely's.

To find out if you are eligible, head to the CDC website by clicking here.