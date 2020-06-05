Where's the beef? Some Wendy's restaurants facing hamburger shortage

Wendy's said the fast-food chain came to a decision as meat processing plants are facing major production challenges.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Wendy's Old Fashioned Hamburgers is running out of hamburgers.

Wendy's said some of its restaurants will have a short supply of certain menu items, hamburgers being one of them!

This comes as many meat processing plants are either overloaded with work or temporarily closed because employees test positive for COVID-19.

"It's crazy! It's Wendy's they are supposed to have burgers," Equayja Johnson of Wilkes-Barre said.

"They have the best burgers around for fast food. Now it looks like everyone will have to go to McDonald's and get some fake food," Peter Mataloni of Dunmore said.

Wendy's said the fast food chain came to this decision as meat processing plants are facing major production challenges.

Some plants needed to close after coronavirus outbreaks led to hundreds of workers getting sick.

"I think it's just a sign of the times at this point. I mean, it's just crazy how everything is coming together at once but a place that sells burgers doesn't have burgers," Justin Gagliardi of Dunmore said.

Wendy's is still working to make sure most customers can order what they want at the drive-thru.

Wendy's said it supplies its restaurants with hamburger deliveries two to three times a week.

"They are all doing their jobs and thank God they are doing their jobs as well as they are," Bob Powell of Dunmore said.

"I know they're still open so a lot of people are still going to go there to trying to eat. It is good they are trying to do something about it the best that they can," Johnson said.