What's Bugging You? — Keystone College camp teaches kids all things bugs

A first of its kind camp is combining science and nature in Lackawanna County.

LA PLUME, Pa. — Beetles, butterflies, and more are all on display at the first What's Bugging You camp, hosted by the Keystone College Environmental Education Institute.

Woodlands Campus Director Kelley Stewart oversees the three day program where campers are taught by college professors and students.

Stewart said kids learn about all the little creatures found in their own backyards.

"One of the professors came in and he shared his parasitic wasps and tomato horn worm which he is doing research on so the kids get to experience a little bit of science with nature as well," Steward said.

The camp features arts and crafts, readings, and live demonstrations which include a variety of insects.

Penny Lane of Clarks Summit said her favorite session was about the difference between butterflies and moths.

"I learned that there is something called a skipper which is not exactly a butterfly, but it's not exactly a moth either," she said.

The camp offers an up-close look at the many insects that are native to our area, and encourage kids to get outside and enjoy the nature around them.

"Kids are like sponges, they absorb everything. So just to see them absorb in one day and then at the end some things that maybe you are I wouldn't pick up on, they're picking up on immediately. And they are taking it home and correcting their parents," instructor Alexandra Thornton said.

Thornton is the campers' go-to butterfly and caterpillar expert.

She said she enjoys seeing how much information the kids are able to learn on such complicated subjects, like the life cycle of a butterfly.

"There's a lot to them so breaking that down can be a bit difficult, but I mean it's a lot of fun to experience it from a young eye and things like that. Everything is new, everything is exciting," Thornton said.

The Keystone College Environmental Education Institute plans to have more nature camps next summer.