SCRANTON, Pa. — A high school softball team got quite the send-off on Monday in Scranton.

Police and a fire truck escorted the Lady Invaders as they left from in front of West Scranton High School on Monday morning.

The team played its first-ever state playoff game.

West Scranton won the game 6 to 2 over Elizabethtown.