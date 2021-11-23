'We're all running' - Bakers busy filling Thanksgiving pie orders

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us a place in Lackawanna County where employees are cranking out more than 1,000 prized pastries.

WAVERLY, Pa. — Racks of pies— apple, pumpkin, blueberry, and peach— are being made fresh at Miller's Orchard near Waverly.

Amber Peregrim says they take orders for Thanksgiving pies every year, and the number of pies to make increases.

"This year, we're almost at 1,000 orders. And then with extra pies that we sell, we might be around 1,200 or so."

Employees at Miller's Orchard Farm Market say the pie-making process is like a well-oiled machine from filling to baking. Each person with a specific job in the line, working to get all the orders filled in time for pickup.

"We have eight to ten people here today keeping things moving, and we just have to make 1,000 pies, so it's just in and out of the oven constantly, and we're all running," Peregrim said.

This used to be an around-the-clock process for employees making pies, but now with some new equipment, that's been cut down.

"We got some new ovens, a bunch of them, and they do cook faster, and we're able to get it done. So now we are more well-rested, I think, coming into Thursday."

The employees may be happy not to see another pie until next Thanksgiving, but it's a labor of love to serve their customers who have made these pies a holiday staple over the years.

"It's nice seeing everybody come in and enjoy the pies, and you know, just having such a wonderful support system around us, neighbors that are supportive; it's great," Peregrim added.

If you still need a pie for your Thanksgiving feast, Miller's says they have made extra for last-minute shoppers to buy between now and Thursday morning.