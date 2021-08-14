Wellness Fair held on Lackawanna River Heritage Trail

"Health on the Heritage" included booths from several different community organizations as well as some live music for walkers.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Folks who decided to get some exercise on Saturday in Lackawanna County were given another boost to their health.

Wellness fairs were held along the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail at Blakely and the trailhead near Carbondale.

"Health on the Heritage" included booths from several different community organizations as well as some live music for walkers.

"Just promoting health and wellness in a very safe environment during these uncertain times. Brings a lot to the community, knowing that we're here for their educational and wellness needs. People picked up some bad habits during these times, so they're really trying to get back on the right track," said organizer Hope Wormuth.