Welby sworn in to lead 113th District in Harrisburg

The state representative from Lackawanna County will serve out the term of Marty Flynn, who filled a vacant seat in the State Senate.

SCRANTON, Pa. — State Rep. Thom Welby, (D) Lackawanna County, was sworn in on Wednesday in Harrisburg to represent the 113th District in the State House.

He will replace his former boss, now-senator Marty Flynn, who was elected to the State Senate after Sen. John Blake stepped down at the beginning of the year.

Welby will finish out Flynn's term, which ends next November.

Welby, from Scranton, worked in radio and TV broadcasting for 40 years before serving as chief of staff for former Rep. Marty Flynn for nine years before succeeding him as a state representative.

Welby has volunteered on many boards and nonprofit organizations throughout northeastern Pennsylvania for more than 30 years.

The 113th Legislative District includes part of Lackawanna County, consisting of Scranton, South Abington Township, and Clarks Green. The district also includes the Scranton School District and Abington School District.