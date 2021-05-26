Weis Markets donates to iFoster Hope Campaign

Weis Markets across the Eastern U.S. raised $250,000 in donations for the national non-profit organization that takes care of kids in need.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Weis Markets donated some big bucks today to support local foster kids.

The store in the Clarks Summit area held an in-store fundraising program in March for the iFoster Hope Campaign.

Customers could round off their bill a few bucks for iFoster, a national non-profit organization that takes care of kids in need.

Weis Markets across the Eastern U.S. raised a total of $250,000.

The store in South Abington Township raised the most with over $2,100 in donations.

"The money that was raised by Weis Markets and their customers is going directly back into the neighborhoods that they serve and it will be going to their highest needs," said Jill Bloch, East Coast Director of iFoster.