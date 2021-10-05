Weeks of wet weather complicates school sports schedules

Lakeland softball coach Dana Diskin said a majority of the team's games have been postponed this year because of the rain.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Muddy footprints and puddles were left behind after rain came pouring down on Lakeland School District's softball field in Scott Township.

The wet weather postponed the girls' game Monday evening. Instead, the Lady Chief's practiced indoors.

Softball coach Dana Diskin said a majority of the team's games have been postponed this season due to rain.

"It's frustrating because you want to be out there playing, and the games keep getting pushed back as well as practice. We can't even be outside practicing, so we're stuck inside the gym, which is where we were at in like February," Diskin said.

Lakeland School District Athletic Director Brian Wagner said it's been challenging to reschedule so many games for different outdoor sports because of the weather.

"It's been very difficult this year. Our fields have been underwater since day one and just hasn't gotten better at all," Wagner said.

Wagner said some sports are now squeezing in games one day after another just to fit the competitions in before the end of the season.

"We're six days behind for our softball team. Lacrosse for boys is behind. We have like four games this week just to try to catch up," Wagner said.

Softball senior Emily Pollack said she just wants to play, but the weather is getting in the way. This after the team lost their season last year because of the pandemic.

"It's kind of frustrating, I'm not going to lie, because we did get our season taken away last year, and now, it feels like we're getting our season taken away," Pollack said.