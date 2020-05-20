Wedding dress giveaway for health care worker

If you are a health care worker who's currently engaged and in need of a wedding dress, a bridal boutique in Scranton wants to give you a designer gown for free.

SCRANTON, Pa. — If you are a health care worker who's currently engaged and in need of a wedding dress, a bridal boutique in Scranton wants to give you a designer gown for free.

Blushing Bridal Boutique in Scranton is giving away a designer wedding gown that's estimated at $1,500 to a health care worker.

Owner Victoria Valvano says the idea for the giveaway came from the three things she's always surrounded by: family, friends, and brides.

"We have friends and family in the frontlines and they're telling us what it's like and I hear from brides all day every day about how upset they are that I just, we had to do something to make them feel better," Valvano said.

To qualify, you must be nominated by someone else, work in the health care field in either Lackawanna or Luzerne Counties, and be engaged.

You must also still be looking for a dress.

So far, the boutique has received more than 50 nominations.

Jessica Coe nominated her future sister-in-law Alyssa Auer who works at Regional Hospital in Scranton.

"I think it's wonderful. I think that it's a selfless act from the owner of the boutique, so I think it's great that everyone is recognizing the sacrifices that the health care workers are making in addition to all frontline workers," Coe said.

While many brides can't walk down the aisle or even try on a wedding gown, the Blushing Bridal Boutique says its main goal is to give back to those who are sacrificing their lives every day on the frontlines for us.

"I just hope that they take away things will get better, it will work out maybe not the way you planned, but it will work out and you will be married."

The deadline to nominate a bride-to-be is May 27.