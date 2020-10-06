PSP looking for the people involved in multiple burglaries spanning three counties

Officials say the suspects are breaking into businesses in Wayne, Lackawanna, and Susquehanna Counties.

State Police are searching for the people involved in breaking into several businesses and stealing from ATM machines in several counties.

Officials say, at least two people were caught on surveillance driving a small dark-colored SUV.

One of those people wore "Mechanix" brand work gloves.

Police say the burglars broke into numerous businesses after hours by breaking off the locks of the front doors.

Once inside, the thieves pry open the ATM machines and remove the cash drawers using a pry bar.