Art festival held in Scranton

ARCHBALD, Pa. — The Anthracite Heritage Museum's Arts on Fire festival took place at the Scranton Iron Furnaces Saturday along Cedar Avenue in the city.

It all kicked off at 11 a.m. with a ceremonial lighting of the furnace.

There were arts demonstrations, food trucks, and live music, along with a way for people to create their own art in cast iron.

Organizers say the event shows people how important the iron furnaces are to the city.

The event wrapped up around 5 p.m. in Scranton.