Lackawanna County

Watermelon giveaway at Salvation Army in Scranton

A produce company provided the melons to raise awareness and donations for Scranton's Salvation Army.
Credit: WNEP

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Salvation Army Citadel Corps in Scranton is giving out watermelons Thursday afternoon.

The giveaway of 800 melons takes place until 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army facility on South Washington Avenue in Scranton.

Atlantic Fresh Trading is providing the melons.

"We have a farm in Georgia where we grow watermelons to sell to retail chains, and we thought it would be great to bring watermelons up to Scranton and let the Salvation Army give them away to raise awareness of what they do," said Jamy Rosenstein, co-owner of Atlantic Fresh Trading.

Donations are being accepted to benefit the Salvation Army Citadel of Scranton.

Come and get your 4th of July Watermelon and show your Support for our local Salvation Army! 💪🏻🍉🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Posted by Atlantic Fresh Trading on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

    

