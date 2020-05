Local dive teams and the Lackawanna County coroner have been called to the area of Nay Aug Gorge Park in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Rescue crews began staging in the area of Nay Aug Gorge in Scranton around 2:30 p.m. for a water rescue.

Local dive teams along with the Lackawanna County Coroner were called to the scene shortly after.

Officials say the body of a 24-year-old male was recovered from the water around 5:30 pm.