The project will begin on Monday morning at 7 a.m.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Mulberry Street in Scranton will be closed starting on Monday morning between Harrison Avenue and Colfax Avenue.

The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

According to Pennsylvania American Water, crews will be installing a new 8-inch water mail as part of a $3.4 million improvement project.