Two breaks Wednesday afternoon closed streets and schools.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Water main breaks in Scranton closed streets and schools Wednesday afternoon.

Two mains broke on Cedar Avenue near Maple Street around 1:30 p.m.

About 130 homes and businesses are affected, according to Pennsylvania American Water.

South Scranton Intermediate School dismissed students early.

Cedar Avenue is closed in the area of the breaks.

There is no word on how long repairs will take.