SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews are working to fix two water main breaks in Scranton

The first break happened along Green Ridge Street around 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

Crews tell us it's a 12-inch main. It is not affecting any homes or businesses.

Geen Ridge Street was shut down between Nay Aug Avenue and North Main Avenue while crews worked on the water main break.

A spokesperson with Pennsylvania American Water says another water main broke on Theodore Street. That is an eight-inch main.