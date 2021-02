The break happened around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A water main break has shut down part of a road in Scranton.

According to officials with Pennsylvania American Water, a four-inch main along Adams Avenue is broken.

Crews have the road blocked off between Mulberry and Vine Streets while they work to fix the break.