DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A water main break tied up traffic in part of Lackawanna County on Sunday.

Officials with Pennsylvania American Water say the break happened around 10:30 a.m. near West Lackawanna Avenue and Dundaff Street in Dickson City.

Officials say repairs were completed and service was restored around 6 p.m.