SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews are working on a water main break that has a street in Scranton closed.

The break happened early Tuesday near the intersection of North Washington Avenue and Electric Street.

About 25 homes and businesses are affected, according to Pennsylvania American Water.

The 1800 block of North Washington Avenue is closed while workers repair the 6-inch main.