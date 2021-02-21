Officials say the break happened on Friday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Water company crews are working to repair a water main break in Scranton's South Side.

According to officials with Pennsylvania American Water, the break is affecting customers in the area of Meadow Avenue, Stafford Avenue, Crown Avenue, Hemlock Street, and Brook Street.

Crews have not been able to locate the break yet, so customers might be experiencing low water pressure or no water.

Water tankers are provided for those in need at the intersection of Beech Street and Meadow Avenue and also on Crown Avenue.

There is no word on when repairs may be completed in Scranton.