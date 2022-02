The break happened Tuesday morning along North Main Avenue.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Part of a busy street in Scranton is closed because of a water main break

The break happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday along North Main Avenue between Wood Street and Tripp Place.

Pennsylvania American water says a six-inch main broke.

About 80 homes and businesses are affected.

There is no word how long it will take to repair the broken main.