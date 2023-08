Repairs are underway on a water main break along Wyoming Avenue in the city.

Crews with Pennsylvania American Water responded to the 900 block of Wyoming Avenue in the city around 3:30 p.m. for a break on a 6-inch main.

Officials say 10 homes and businesses are without service due to the break.

Repairs are estimated to be completed Friday night in Lackawanna County.