SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews are working to repair a water main break in Scranton.

The break happened along the 1000 block of John Avenue in the city just before 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Officials say the break is on a 6-inch main and crews are working to isolate it.

There is no word on how many customers are affected.

This is an ongoing story, please check back for updates.