Water main break forces stores to close in Lackawanna County

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Both P & R Discount and Kost Tire in Sugerman's Plaza are shut down because of a water main break.

Employees at P & R say the water main break started at Kost Tire last Friday and leaked into their store.

A couple of inches of water flooded the floors and some products were damaged.

Employees say they were told by code enforcement that they are not allowed to go inside to start cleaning up.

Engineers have found the break in the water main and are working to fix the problem.

But the grocery store does not know when it can reopen.

"That's terrible because I rely on their prices and their products. They have a lot of organic foods and paleo-type foods and that's what I came for," said Linda Cannella of Lake Winola.