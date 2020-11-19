Water main break closes road in Scranton

Drivers will need to find a new route for the morning rush in one part of Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A water main break has a main artery in Scranton closed.

That water main broke around 12:30 Thursday morning on Mulberry Street near the intersection of Franklin Avenue.

Crews from Pennsylvania American Water are tearing up the road to start making repairs.

Officials say a six-inch main broke. Thirty to 40 homes and businesses are without water this morning.

Traffic from the expressway coming into the city is being directed down Mifflin Avenue.

Officials have not how long Mulberry Street will be shut down.