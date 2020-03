Green Ridge Street is shut down while crews make repairs.

A road is shut down in Scranton while crews repair a water main break.

The break happened along Green Ridge Street around 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

Crews tell us it's a 12-inch main.

It is not affecting any homes or businesses.

Geen Ridge Street is shut down between Nay Aug Avenue and North Main Avenue while crews work on the water main break.