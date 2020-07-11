Watching the presidential vote count and waiting

There were plenty of Joe Biden supports at Morganz Pub and Eatery in Scanton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — At Morganz Pub and Eatery on Green Ridge Street, people were keeping their eyes on ABC's special report, waiting to hear Scranton native Joe Biden address the country.

The former vice president was expected to make a prime time speech and these Biden supporters speculated on what he might say about the race for president.

"I think it's so important that we count every vote. I think Mr. Biden will make sure that we count every vote. I know he's very confident that those votes will make him the winner. But it's very important that we count every vote," Joe Wechsler of Scranton said.

Joe and Cathy Wechsler believe Biden will also try to ease any anxiety over how long it's taking to count those votes.

Biden is leading in several states, including Pennsylvania but so far he has not been declared the winner.

"We're not used to our elections going on this long, waiting for the results," Cathy said. "I think he's going to come out like he did the first night and say keep the faith, we're all working, this is a democratic process. We had a tremendous turnout and so we need to make sure every vote is counted."

Margaret Adolfson of Dickson City agrees.